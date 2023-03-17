Navy Pier Reveals Free Programming Lineup For Coming Months

Navy Pier revealed the upcoming free programming lineup for April through June, with numerous celebrations and festivals planned at the iconic destination in the coming months.

From live music and cultural celebrations to fireworks and art from around the world, plenty of events aimed at both tourists and locals are planned as the weather warms up in Chicago.

Below is a full list of planned free programming at Navy Pier from April through the early summer.

Funtime Unicorn by Derrick Adams (April 13 - June 25): This public art exhibition will be on display in the spring and early summer, with the display at Polk Bros. Park showcasing play and leisure in the Black community.

State of Sound: A World of Music From Illinois (April 27 - Aug. 27): This exhibit partners with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to showcase Illinois' history of contributions to popular music, from Muddy Waters to Cheap Trick to Earth, Wind & Fire.

Mexico Fest (May 5-7): Mercadito booths and performances will celebrate the Mexican state of Jalisco, the birthplace of Mariachi.

Live on the Lake (Memorial Day weekend - Labor Day weekend): Navy Pier's free summer weekend music series, with regional and national acts expected to perform from the Navy Pier Beer Garden.

Summer Fireworks (Memorial Day weekend - Labor Day weekend): Every Wednesday and Saturday night between the two holidays, residents can enjoy fireworks set to popular soundtracks.

Skyline Sessions (Memorial Day weekend - Labor Day): Live music every Thursday and Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the backdrop of Navy Pier's iconic Ferris Wheel.

Wave Wall Wax (Memorial Day weekend - Labor Day weekend): Chicago's top DJs perform at the Wave Wall Performance Platform each Saturday at 5 p.m.

Wave Wall Moves (June 3 - Labor Day weekend): Live dance performance series featuring Chicago choreographers and ensembles on each Saturday at 3 p.m.

Pier Fitness Rush Hour Workouts and Sunset Yoga (June 6 - Aug. 31): Exercise classes from professional fitness instructors focusing on cardio at 6 p.m. and yoga at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the City Stage in Polk Bros. Park.

Pier Dance (Wednesdays in June): Instruction in a new dance style each Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Chi-Soul Fest (June 10-11): Chicago soul musicians perform throughout the pier in celebration of Black Music Month.

Navy Pier Pride (June 24): Music, dance, storytelling and family activities celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

More information on the upcoming events and Navy Pier can be found here.