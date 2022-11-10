NASCAR Chicago Street Race Tickets Go On Sale Thursday

Tickets for NASCAR's Chicago Street Race Weekend go on sale Thursday.

While general admission tickets have yet to be released, reserved seating, hospitality and experience packages all went on sale Thursday.

Two-day reserved seats start at $465 and reach into the depths of $3,377 for hospitality suites dubbed the President's Paddock Club, according to the event's website. Reserved tickets can be purchased on NASCARChicago.com or by calling (888)629-7223.

Two-day general admission tickets starting at $269 will be released at a later date.

The event is also offering up payment plan options for those looking to purchase the first round of ticket options.

The two options include a 50/50 payment, with the first payment being made right away and a second on April 7.

A monthly plan option is also available, where ticketholders will pay a 15% down payment to start and monthly payments through April 7.

The event is on track to hit the city Fourth of July weekend in 2023, with the Xfinity Series taking place Saturday, July 1, and the Cup Series unfolding Sunday, July 2.

The 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course will weave through Chicago staples like Michigan Avenue, Buckingham Fountain, Cloud Gate and Soldier Field.

“Chicago is one of the most iconic cities in the world, and the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in the heart of downtown will be one of the can’t-miss sporting events in 2023,” Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said in a statement released Tuesday. “The best part is, we will have options available for everyone ranging from all-inclusive packages with driver meet-and-greets to a free experience in Butler Field. We truly want anyone interested in experiencing a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment festival to join us in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend.”

Chicago Street Race Weekend will mark as NASCAR's first Chicago-area event in years. The company used to host races at Joliet's Chicagoland Speedway from 2001 to 2019.