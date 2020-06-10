Naperville Street Closures Possible as Protest Forms in Downtown Area, Officials Warn

Naperville officials issued an alert to residents Wednesday afternoon warning of potential intermittent street closures for a protest forming in the suburb's downtown area.

The protest began forming near the downtown Naperville intersection of Webster Street and Jefferson Avenue, officials said.

"For the safety of all participants and motorists in and near the area, please use extreme caution when traveling near downtown during this time," the alert said. "Intermittent street closures could be necessary to facilitate the safe movement of the group should they decide to march."

Officials said police would continue to be present in the area "for the safety of all."