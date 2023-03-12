Person of Interest Taken Into Custody Following Naperville Shooting

Police in Naperville have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with a Saturday night shooting, according to authorities.

At around 11:47 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the 0 block of West Van Buren street for the report of a shooting, authorities said. Officers located a male victim who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim knows the person who allegedly shot him. According to police, the victim provide details that led to a traffic stop in which police apprehended the person of interest.

As of Sunday, no charges had been announced.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665.