Naperville District 203, Teachers Reach Agreement to Avert Possible Strike

After several months of discussions, Naperville Community Unit School District 203 and the union representing 1,500 teachers announced a tentative contract agreement Monday, averting a possible strike.

In a joint statement, the school district and Naperville Unit Education Association announced they had reached a "tentative agreement on a multi-year contract" and thanked "everyone for their hard work and dedication."

The agreement still must be ratified by NUEA members and approved by the school district's board of education.

Contract negotiations began in January of this year, with the previous contract expiring June 30 and both sides working with a mediator to reach an agreement. The two sides had been at odds over a family leave policy and pay increases.

However, on Sunday, the school district and teacher's union touted progress, and an agreement appeared to be near.

"Both us and the district made some moves, were able to get to an agreement on a family leave issue that we feel really good about," NUEA President Dan Iverson said Sunday "...And now we're just down to kind of we've we've made some moves towards each other on the salary.”

On Aug. 11, the NUEA voted to authorize a strike, giving the bargaining team the authority to call a strike if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement.