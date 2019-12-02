Music School on Chicago’s North Side Opens After Teen Intern Injured in Police Shootout

A music school on Chicago's North Side reopened Monday, nearly two weeks after a teenage intern was mistakenly shot by a police officer during a shootout with a bank robbery suspect.

Rylan Wilder, a 15-year-old Lane Tech High School student and musician, was at UpBeat Music and Arts on Nov. 19 when a bank robbery suspect ran inside the school and exchanged gunfire with police officers. Wilder was accidentally injured in the crossfire by a Des Plaines police officer.

The suspect who ran inside, Christopher Terrell Willis, was shot and killed by police after shooting a Chicago police officer. Wilder's parents filed a lawsuit against the surviving bank robbery suspect, Maurice Murphy.

Wilder's band "Monarchy Over Monday" performed at a benefit concert to raise money for the teen's medical bills Saturday evening.

UpBeat Music and Arts had been closed since the shooting.