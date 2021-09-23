Tennessee

Multiple People Shot at Tennessee Kroger: Reports

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday at a Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, according to reports.

WMC News in Memphis reported that those shot were being taken to nearby hospitals, although authorities have not said how many people were involved in the shooting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Collierville Schools sent an alert to parents Thursday afternoon about an off-campus active shooting near the high school, the station reported. Students were sheltered in place until police secured the scene.

No further information was available at this time.

Local

Chicago White Sox 8 mins ago

White Sox Clinch AL Central Division Title With Win Over Indians

Illinois State University 1 hour ago

Who is Jelani Day? Missing ISU Grad Student's Case Gains National Attention

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

TennesseeKrogercollierville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us