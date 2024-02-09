A shooting investigation led to multiple lane closures on the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side during rush hour Friday morning.

Illinois State Police confirmed that just after 6 a.m. officers were called to the expressway near Irving Park for reports of a shooting.

No injuries were reported at the scene but three northbound lanes of the highway were temporarily shut down for an investigation.

Just after 7:30 a.m. police said lanes were reopening, but no additional details on the potential shooting were released.

The closures led to traffic backups that continued well into the morning rush hour. Heightened backups were still reported as of 8 a.m.