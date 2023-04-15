1 Killed in Motorcycle and SUV Crash, Joliet Police Say

One person was killed late Friday when a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Joliet, authorities said.

The collision was reported at around 11:11 p.m. in the area of Northeast Frontage Road and Pandola Avenue, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department. An initial investigation revealed a 20-year-old man was driving a motorcycle northbound on Northeast Frontage Road approaching Pandola Avenue when he struck the passenger side of a Ford Edge.

The Edge was turning onto eastbound Pandola Avenue from southbound Northeast Frontage Road, police said. The motorcyclist was ejected following impact and later taken to the hospital where he died.

Two women riding in the SUV were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, police stated. The driver of the Edge, a 69-year-old man, and another man riding in the vehicle, were uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours while a crash reconstruction team worked on scene. The man who died has yet to be identified by the Will County Coroner's Office.