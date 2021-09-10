Mother and Adult Daughter Die After Carbon Monoxide Leak in Little Village

A mother and daughter died Thursday following a carbon monoxide leak in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood that also injured four people, including three children, officials said.

In the afternoon hours, neighbors reported a strong smell of gas coming from a home near 22nd Place and California Avenue, prompting residents to call 911. Once firefighters arrived at the home in the 2800 block of West 22nd Place, they discovered a 70-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter deceased in the basement.

Neighbors told NBC 5 the mother and daughter moved in a couple months ago.

It's unclear when they died, according to authorities. Neighbors reported last seeing the mother and daughter two days ago.

"It's sad because they were by themselves," resident Janet Mares said. "None of them worked, so people use to help them out."

Four people, a woman and her three children, who live upstairs were taken to the hospital and expected to be ok. Investigators believe the leak may have been caused by a blocked utility flue and did not find working carbon monoxide detectors inside the home.

"When God says its your time to go, you’re going anyway... how he wants you to go," Mares said. "So it's very sad."