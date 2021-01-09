Chicago Forecast

Mostly Cloudy Skies Bring Warmer Than Average Temps to Chicago Area

Mostly cloudy skies will likely remain throughout the weekend bringing warmer than average temperatures and a chance for light snow showers.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, mostly cloudy skies will cover the Chicago area Saturday with a chance for patches of sunshine and lake-effect flurries coming in the late afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the mid to low 30s on Saturday, which are warmer than average temperatures for early January in Chicago. Lows overnight are expected to drop to the mid 20s.

On Sunday, any flurries or snow showers should leave the area but the cloudy skies remain. Warmer temperatures are expected to stay in the area.

Sunnier skies and cooler temperatures could start the work week with highs climbing through Wednesday. On Thursday, a cold front is expected to arrive bringing rain and light snow.

