Most Illinois Driver Services Facilities Reopen After Delay

After delaying to reopen after a weekend of protests, looting and unrest across the city, most Illinois driver facilities in Chicago open Tuesday.

The Illinois Secretary of State's office said the reopening of Chicago's North, South, West and Diversey Express facilities would be delayed until Tuesday, as would that of the suburban Lockport location.

"Out of an abundance of caution because of announced lockdowns in the city of Chicago and after conferring with law enforcement, driver services facilities are being closed to protect the public and employees," the secretary of state's office said in a statement.

Due to damage from a fire Sunday night, the Secretary of State’s Chicago Heights driver facility location was closed until further notice.

The cause of the fire, which broke on the south side of the building just after 9 p.m., is currently under investigation by fire officials.

Facilities across the state have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced a reopening plan for facilities across the state.

Under the reopening plan, the facilities will focus on serving only new drivers, those with expired licenses or ID cards and vehicle transactions for the first two months.

All Secretary of State departments and offices were scheduled to reopen for business on Monday, but driver services facilities will have varying dates and times and some will even have extended hours.

June 2 –

Monday through Saturday facilities (Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West) open:

Expanded hours of operations are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield-Dirksen facility hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday through Saturday facilities (Chicagoland suburban area) open:

Expanded hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday through Saturday facilities (all Driver Services facilities statewide outside Chicago metro area) open:

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

July 1 -

Chicago Central located at the James R. Thompson Center and Chicago Loop Express located at 69 W. Washington will reopen July 1 because these buildings will not be opened to the public until that date.