Morton Arboretum Transforms Annual Tree Lights Display Into Drive-Through Experience

The Morton Arboretum is retooling its annual "Illumination: Tree Lights" attraction for the COVID world, transforming it into a drive-through experience.

The tree lights, scheduled to run between Nov. 20 and Jan. 3, 2021, will this year be a 30- to 40-minute car ride through "an unparalleled spectacle of color, light, and music."

"You will be delighted to see returning favorites re-envisioned, including Symphony Woods, Woodland Wonder and Crystal Promenade," the Arboretum notes online, "and five newly designed sights displayed along a two-mile road among the Arboretum's magnificent trees."

The exhibit also will stay open later -- until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It also will remain open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tickets go on sale beginning Oct. 8 for the general public. A pre-sale for members runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7.

Tickets for the general public are $49 per car on peak nights and $39 on standard nights. Members tickets are $39 per car on peak nights and $29 on standard nights. Members who purchase during the pre-sale will be able to buy $37 peak night and $27 standard night tickets.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and tickets will be timed.