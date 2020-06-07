Coronavirus Indiana

More Than 400 Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Indiana

Indiana health officials reported 417 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, while 11 additional deaths were also reported.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 37,397 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed statewide since the pandemic began.

With Sunday’s additional deaths, 2,121 Hoosier residents have now passed away as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Over the last 24 hours, 6,796 test results have been returned by labs in Indiana, bringing the statewide total number of tests conducted to 304,263. Of those tests, 12.3 percent have come back positive, officials say.

Macon County, home of Indianapolis, remains the hardest-hit county in the state, with 10,326 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. Lake County in northwest Indiana is reporting nearly 4,000 cases of the virus.

Hospitalization data continues to be good throughout the state, with 37.3 percent of ICU beds currently available, along with 82.7 percent of the state’s supply of ventilators. Just 4.5 percent of ventilators statewide are currently in use by coronavirus patients.

