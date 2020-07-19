Chicago Forecast

More Than 15,000 ComEd Customers Without Power After Severe Storms Batter Area

More than 15,000 ComEd customers are without power Sunday after a series of severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.

According to the utility’s website, more than 10,000 of those outages are being reported in Cook County, with another 1,013 reported in Kendall County.

The storms, which spawned severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, packed wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, along with torrential rains and frequent lightning.

As of 12:15 p.m., the current reported outages are as follows:

Cook County – 10,489 customers

Kendall County – 1,013 customers

Will County – 978 customers

Kankakee County – 973 customers

Grundy County – 788 customers

LaSalle County – 717 customers

The utility is working to resolve the outages, and will provide customers further updates on their website.

