More Than 120 Catalytic Converters Recovered in Glenwood ‘Chop Shop' Bust

Police in south suburban Glenwood recently recovered more than 120 catalytic converters during the dismantling of a major theft operation, authorities said.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Glenwood Police Department said it busted a "chop shop" at a residence in the 200 block of Rose Street. Police provided photos of many items seized, including 128 stolen catalytic converters, a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, a loaded handgun and gun magazines, police noted. Additionally, illicit funds were also seized as part of the investigation.

The property in question was "being rented by way of identity theft," and that issue is being resolved with the property owner, authorities said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Glenwood police urge anyone with information about suspicious activity to call the department at 708-753-2420 or 911 for crimes in progress.