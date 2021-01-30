More Than 100 Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports as Winter Storm Blankets Area

More than 100 flights have been canceled at Chicago's major airports as a major winter storm hits the region, according to the Department of Aviation.

According to the CDA website, more than 90 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, with 16 flights canceled at Midway as of 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The latest data shows that 93 flights have been canceled at O’Hare, with delays of less than 15 minutes reported at the airport. Delays at Midway are also said to be under 15 minutes.

More flight cancellations are likely in the coming hours, as snow is expected to continue falling through Sunday evening.

Check back for updates on this developing story.