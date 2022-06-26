MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs' David Robertson Back Atop Power Rankings

Robertson returns to top of Cubs' trade chip power rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ST. LOUIS — It’s that time of year again.

And this time Cubs manager David Ross is ready for it.

“We’ve been through this,” Ross said before Sunday’s series finale against the Cardinals. “Last year was a good learning experience for me.”

When the Cubs come back from Monday’s day off, they’ll have exactly five weeks until the trade deadline, with the promise of another flurry-ous selloff — barely a year after they traded nine players in July, including All-Star fan favorites Anthony Rizzo, Javy Báez and Kris Bryant in one spectacular, 20-hour purge.

“Once that happens, then it’s a lot of hugs and thank yous and stuff like that,” Ross said. “And then wishing them the best and understanding it’s part of the business.”

The big name on the block this time, of course, is All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, who is putting up a career season at the plate in his walk year. He drove in three runs, including a go-ahead single leading off the 10th inning Sunday in what turned into a series-clinching 6-5 victory over the Cardinals.

Unlike Rizzo and Bryant, for example, last year, Contreras hasn’t sought the counsel and insight of Ross leading up to the big July selloff.

“Willson’s been in a really good place, I think, just mentally,” Ross said. “He’s been the same guy every single day. I think he’s probably even more relaxed this year than I’ve seen him.”

With a few would-be trade chips on the injured list, team president Jed Hoyer isn’t likely to reach last year’s nine-man clearance-sale level.

But relievers David Robertson, Mychal Givens and Chris Martin are all but certain to go, along with possibly starter Drew Smyly (oblique) if he returns from the IL in time for a few show-me starts.

“If they have questions, they come to my office, and I try to fill them in as best I can with what I’m hearing ad pass that along to Jed if I need to,” Ross said. “You read things, and there’s speculation. It’s always important to keep the outside noise out of the clubhouse.

“When you’re in talks like that as a veteran guy, whether it’s a guy that’s been around in a bullpen or a guy who’s been here for a long time — one, they’ve seen other guys go through it. Like Willson’s seen the Rizzes and the KBs and the Javys go through all that stuff and experience that. When you have that experience, you know there’s really nothing you can control and you come in and do your job.

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot that I need to say or needs to be said.”

So let the trade season begin, and with it this week’s Trade Deadline Power Ranking of Cubs trade chips:

1. David Robertson (last week: 2) — Sure, the veteran closer had another good week, including ninth and 10th saves Friday and Sunday against the Cardinals (13 chances), driving his ERA back under 2.00 in the process.

But the reason he rose a spot in the rankings is because the market just stirred in a big way when the NL-favorite Dodgers lost setup ace Daniel Hudson to what appears to be a season-ending knee injury Friday.

Robertson always figured to have the most teams involved among the Cubs’ trade chips, regardless of how big the return winds up being. And now that process might be about to ramp up in earnest.

2. Ian Happ (last week: 3) — Much like Robertson’s status, Happ’s value gets a potential boost from the long-term injury to Phillies star Bryce Harper over the weekend could add early demand in the hitters’ market if the Phillies continue to play themselves into the playoff picture.

The fact that Happ is productive from both sides of the plate, and has largely played well in the field this year makes him a possible fit for most buyers, including old-pal Kyle Schwarber’s Phils.

And his additional 2023 season of club control before he’s eligible for free agency drives up the price — especially if he nabs a first All-Star selection along the way.

3. Willson Contreras (last week: 1) — Keep an eye on the NL East-Mets, who just got catcher James McCann back from the injured list and now want to see production from their offensive weak-link position.

Could the Phillies look for an impact rental bat if they don’t want to fork over the package for a longer-term piece, assuming they’re buyers?

Contreras continues to hold his value, falling two spots in this week’s rankings only because of the potential increased demand in others’ markets and because of a 2-for-23, eight-strikeout stretch after his brother left town after the June 19 game until a two-run single in the fourth Sunday in St. Louis.

4. Chris Martin (last week: 4) — Another good week and that recent World Series experience keep the veteran sign-and-flip guy a solid No. 4 for the Cubs in what’s sure to be a brisk market for relievers.

5. David Bote (last week: NR) — Look who’s back in all his exit-velocity glory after almost a year dealing with a shoulder injury he aggravated the final week of last season and that required offseason surgery.

He’s back just in time to test the front office’s original theory that the five-year, $15 million extension he signed the year before the pandemic would be a very tradable contract.

Bote has $10.5 million guaranteed remaining after this season.

Is it David’s time?

Dropped out: Mychal Givens (last week: 5).

