Missing Joliet Man Found Dead in Des Plaines River Thursday

A Joliet man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead in the Des Plaines River, authorities confirmed Thursday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of Railroad Street at approximately 2:49 p.m. Thursday for a call of a body that had been located in the Des Plaines River.

Authorities say the man had been located by workers alongside a barge on the river.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and has been identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office as 24-year-old Jason Bingham.

Bingham was reported missing by family on May 3, according to police.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and an investigation remains underway.

Anyone with information on Bingham’s death is encouraged to call police at 815-724-3020.