Milwaukee Performance Group Says Members Among Victims in Christmas Parade Tragedy

A Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday quickly turned from joyous event to a tragedy, when an SUV sped through barricades and plowed through the crowd, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group that describes themselves as "an award-winning-group of grannies that perform in about 25 parades each year from Memorial Day to Christmas," posted on Facebook early Monday that they were performing at the parade when the fatal incident occurred.

"Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness. While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts."

The post also mentioned that some of the fatalities included members of the group.

"Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together."

The city has not released additional information about those who died or were injured.

A “person of interest” is currently custody, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Sunday, but gave no details about the person or any possible motive.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted late Sunday that the investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Waukesha Police Department is expected to provide an update at 1 p.m.