Miller High Life Giving $10K, Officiant to 3 Couples Whose Weddings Were Postponed

Miller High Life is offering a wedding at your doorstep.

Three couples whose weddings had to be scaled-back, postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic will win "a social-distancing-approved wedding at their homes" from the beer company.

Molson Coors will give the winners an officiant, a photographer, food, $10,000 to pay for a honeymoon or cancellation costs, and limited-edition Champagne coupe cans of beer.

“We’ll work with the couple to make sure the day is as close to what they envisioned as possible,” said Lucy Bloxam, associate marketing manager for Miller High Life, adding that safety is the top concern. “We will follow local social distancing guidelines.”

To enter, email marryme@millerhighlife.com with a 150-word-or-less description of how your wedding plans were changed in 2020, and how you plan to celebrate with Miller beer. Couples must include a photo of themselves, their ages and state of residence.

The contest runs through May 1, and winners will be announced May 5.

According to the rules: "Couples must be age 21 or over with a valid marriage license. They must be available for a doorstep wedding ceremony by June 30. The contest is valid in all U.S. states, except Alabama, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Vermont and West Virginia."