Millennium Park Christmas Tree Returns Without Ice Skating This Winter

For the 107th year, the iconic Christmas tree will return to Millennium Park this winter but without ice skating, the city announces.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said Friday that the 45-foot "official" Christmas tree will be raised Nov. 19 and remain standing through Jan. 7.

“Despite the historic challenges presented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been unceasing in finding workable solutions at every turn that support our families, protect our communities and unite us during this unprecedented moment," Lightfoot said.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, DCASE said there will be no in-person tree lighting ceremony for the public, but Chicagoans can attend a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at YouTube.com/ChicagoDCASE.

The tree can be seen at Millennium Park from Michigan Avenue and Washington Street. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for groups of 10 people or fewer, face coverings and social distancing required.

Officials announced the Millennium Park McCormick Tribune Ice Rink will not be open this winter season. Maggie Daley Park's Ice Skating Ribbon will be open to the public beginning Nov. 20 with a reservation.

City officials said a new art installation will be revealed in Wrigley Square this December honoring Chicago lives lost to the coronavirus.