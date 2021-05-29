Miles Teller Says He Was Attacked While on Vacation in Hawaii

Miles Teller is speaking out after being attacked by "two guys" in Hawaii, where he recently vacationed with his wife, Keleigh Sperry, and his "Divergent" co-star Shailene Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers.

On Friday, Miles, 34, responded to a person who poked fun at the incident. The user shared a WWE Smackdown video on Twitter, writing, "WOW Miles Teller didn't even eat a shot that hard #SmackDown #SmackDAHN."

The "Whiplash!" actor responded, "I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud."

Teller's wife also wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday that her husband was assaulted, but denied some details in a recent TMZ report, which claimed a man confronted and punched the actor in the face in the bathroom of the Monkeypod Kitchen restaurant in Maui on Wednesday. The outlet said the assailant sought money allegedly owed to him for wedding planning services he performed for the couple's 2019 wedding, which took place on the Hawaiian island. Teller was not seriously injured, TMZ added.

"The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over 'money' is completely false," Sperry wrote. "Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom."

A Maui police spokesperson told Us Weekly on Friday that on Wednesday evening, officers "responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party."

The spokesperson did not name the victim or the assailant and said the incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

On Thursday, Teller posted on Twitter a photo of himself and Sperry sitting in what appears to be one the Monkeypod restaurant branches and holding the eatery's signature honey-lilikoi foam-topped Mai Tais.