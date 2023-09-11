2 of the most Instagram-famous streets in the US are in Chicago, new list says

Plenty of streets in Chicago are memorable, but only two are among the "most famous" -- on Instagram, at least.

According to a new study from travel and transit website Wanderu, Chicago has two of the most Instagram-famous streets in the United States. The study evaluated the 60 "most populous American cities" and then used Artificial Intelligence tools like ChatGPT to help determine some of the most popular or iconic streets in those places, editors said.

The study also tracked and compiled the number of hashtags associated with each location, the site said.

The final report revealed 20 streets dubbed the "Most Famous Streets According to Instagram," with Chicago landing on the list twice.

Two streets in Miami, FL Ocean Drive and NW 2nd Avenue, nabbed the list's top two spots. Chicago's makes it first appearance at No. 8, with Michigan Avenue.

According to the report, the hashtag "michiganave" was hashtagged at least 353,000 times on Instagram. While that may seem like a high number, Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles and The Strip in Las Vegas each earned a higher number of hashtags.

Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive landed at No. 18 on the list, with more than 129,000 hashtags.

Here are the streets that landed in the top 10, and the highest number of hashtags associated with each of them:

Ocean Drive (Miami, FL): #oceandrive NW 2nd Avenue (Miami, FL): #wynwoodwalls Bourbon Street (New Orleans, LA): #bourbounstreet Rodeo Drive (Los Angeles, CA): #rodeodrive The Strip (Las Vegas, NV): #thestrip Fifth Avenue (New York, NY): #fifthavenue Hollywood Boulevard (Los Angeles, CA): #hollywoodblvd Michigan Avenue (Chicago, IL): #michiganave Lombard Street (San Francisco, CA): #lombardstreet Melrose Avenue (Los Angeles, CA): #melroseavenue

The full list of 10 can be found here.