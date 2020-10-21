michigan coronavirus

Michigan Allows Indoor Visits at Nursing Homes

Indoor visitation has been prohibited since March

Michigan said Wednesday that indoor visits can resume at nursing homes and other residential care facilities for the first time in seven months, except in counties with higher daily coronavirus case rates.

The emergency order, issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services, takes effect Monday. Indoor visitation has been prohibited since March except for end-of-life situations.

“As we grapple with both colder weather and rising cases, our task is to increase access to visitation in ways that do not increase the spread of the virus,” said Robert Gordon, the department's director. ”Visitation is a substantial source of risk. This order provides a plan for visitation that mitigates risk and continues necessary protections in facilities across the state.”

Local

Wisconsin coronavirus 25 mins ago

Wisconsin Records Record-High Virus Deaths With 48

Waukegan 33 mins ago

Waukegan Police Officer Fatally Shoots Teen After Car Reverses Toward Cop Following Traffic Stop: Police

For now, visits will not be allowed in 32 of Michigan's 83 counties — those where the daily number of new COVID-19 cases per million is more than 150 or the number of tests coming back positive is more than 20%. Facilities in 51 counties can have visitors inside if they have had no new cases in the prior 14 days and the local health department has not barred visits.

Visits will be by appointment only. Visitors must wear a mask.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

michigan coronavirusMichigancoronavirus nursing homes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us