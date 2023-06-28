Metra UP-NW trains operating with ‘extensive delays' in both directions due to fire near tracks in Park Ridge

Trains on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line are now operating with "extensive delays" after being halted in both directions due to a fire near the tracks on Dee Road in Park Ridge.
Trains were halted early Wednesday evening in both directions for approximately an hour due to the blaze.
Metra later stated that local authorities continue to battle the nearby fire, and trains remain stopped as of approximately 6:40 p.m.
There is currently no further information available.