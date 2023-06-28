Metra UP-NW trains operating with ‘extensive delays' in both directions due to fire near tracks in Park Ridge

Trains on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line are now operating with "extensive delays" after being halted in both directions due to a fire near the tracks on Dee Road in Park Ridge.

Union Pacific Northwest inbound and outbound trains are back on the move and are operating with extensive delays due to a fire adjacent to the tracks. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) June 28, 2023

Trains were halted early Wednesday evening in both directions for approximately an hour due to the blaze.

Union Pacific Northwest inbound and outbound trains have been halted near Dee Road due to a fire adjacent to the tracks. The duration of this delay is unknown. We will update information as soon as it becomes available. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) June 28, 2023

Metra later stated that local authorities continue to battle the nearby fire, and trains remain stopped as of approximately 6:40 p.m.

Trains cannot proceed until clearance is provided by local authorities putting the fire out. At this time, trains remain stopped. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) June 28, 2023

There is currently no further information available.