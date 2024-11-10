Metra unveils locomotive honoring veterans ahead of Veterans Day

Ahead of the observance of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, Metra has unveiled a special locomotive honoring Americans who have served in the military and continue to serve.

The specially painted locomotive features a permanent paint scheme that dons a bald eagle on the front and sides alongside the American flag and blue camouflage with silhouettes of military figures saluting.

Later this month, the locomotive will enter service on Metra's Rock Island Line before moving to the BNSF and Milwaukee District lines in December, according to the transit agency.

The locomotive will then service Metra's three Union Pacific lines in January, a press release said.

“This eye-catching design is another way to express our gratitude for the service of all veterans and for our employees’ continued service to the people of Northeast Illinois," Metra CEO and executive director Jim Derwinski said. Derwinski is also a veteran of the United States Navy.

Locomotive 120, which initially entered service in 1977, received the new exterior color scheme during its fourth rehab.

The design was created by in-house by Metra graphic designer Falecia Woods before being put to life by workers at Metra's Kensington Yard Facility paint shop, led by General Foreman Paul Jurlow.