Metra Milwaukee District North

Metra Train Hits Semi on NW Side, Authorities Say

No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the crash

Trains on the Metra Milwaukee District North line are stopped in both directions after a train struck a semi, authorities say.

According to Metra officials, train number 2135 struck the semi near the Edgebrook station on Chicago’s Northwest Side at approximately 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

All inbound and outbound train traffic has been halted as a result of the crash. According to service alerts from the agency, several trains going in both directions are being impacted by the crash, with significant delays expected to continue.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

