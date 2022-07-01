Amtrak

Metra Service Resumes After Amtrak Train Strikes Pedestrian in Glenview

Trains operating on Metra's Milwaukee District North Line resumed with delays Friday night after an Amtrak train struck a pedestrian in Glenview, the transit agency tweeted.

Inbound and outbound service was initially halted on the Milwaukee District North Line at approximately 7:02 p.m. following the incident, according to a tweet by Metra.

The Glenview Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a train at approximately 6:51 p.m. near the Glen of North Train Station, 2301 Lehigh Ave., according to a news release. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 7:26 p.m., Metra tweeted inbound and outbound trains may be delayed by up to 40 minutes. Additional information about what led up to the incident wasn't immediately available.

Amtrak police and the Glenview Police Department are conducting an investigation.

