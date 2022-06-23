Meet ‘Trumpet,' the Illinois Dog That Won ‘Best in Show' at The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

A bloodhound from Illinois was a very, very good boy Wednesday, when he was awarded 'Best in Show' at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

It's the first time in the show's history that a bloodhound won the top award.

Trumpet, a 4.5-year-old male bloodhound of St. Joseph beat out a field of 3,000 dogs Wednesday after three days of stiff competition in Best of Breed, Group and Best in Show.

Winston the French bulldog won Reserve Best in Show. That means if Trumpet were to be stripped of his title for any reason, Winston would receive the ribbon.

Other finalists included Hollywood the Maltese, River the German shepherd, Belle the English Setter, Striker the Samoyed and MM the Lakeland Terrier.