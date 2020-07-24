McHenry County Deputy Under Investigation for Alleged Use of Inappropriate Force

A McHenry County sheriff’s deputy has been stripped of their police powers while an outside agency investigates the deputy’s alleged use of inappropriate force in Woodstock.

The alleged use of force, which hasn’t been detailed, happened June 17 during an arrest of four burglary suspects in the northwest suburb, according to Woodstock police and a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Video of the arrest allegedly shows the deputy’s use of force while they assisted Woodstock police in an arrest.

Woodstock police shared the video with the sheriff’s office which, in conjunction with the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office, reviewed the video and determined an investigation into the use of force was warranted, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave and stripped of their law enforcement powers, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office and Woodstock police declined to comment further while the investigation is active.