McHenry County board incumbent wants primary opponent disqualified for misspelling ‘Republican'

A county board incumbent in Illinois wants election officials to disqualify his primary opponent because he misspelled “Republican” on his nomination papers.

McHenry County Board member Eric Hendricks has filed an objection to primary opponent Bob Nowak’s candidacy, the Northwest Herald reported Wednesday.

Hendricks wrote in the objection that Nowak filed to run as a member of the “Republian Party,” omitting the “c” in “Republican.” Hendricks argues such a party does not exist.

Nowak said he had heard there was an objection to his candidacy but hasn’t seen a copy of it.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

County officials have scheduled a hearing on the objection for Tuesday. The primary is March 19.

Nowak previously served on the county board but lost his seat to Hendricks in 2022.