McDonald's Shamrock Shake arrived early this year, but will it stick around longer?

One of McDonald's most popular seasonal offerings - its signature Shamrock Shake - has been available for more than a month leading up to St. Patrick's Day.

The minty dessert - complete with vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and whipped topping - was actually rolled out a few weeks earlier than normal this year. It was reintroduced to stores on Feb. 5, compared to its usual date in late February.

The Shamrock Shake has seen so much success since its creation in the 1970s, McDonald's decided to give it a companion a few years back. That's when the Chicago-based burger giant introduced the Shamrock McFlurry, featuring the favorite Shamrock Shake syrup, soft serve and crushed Oreos.

Like in most recent years, McDonald's hasn't specified an end date for the Shamrock Shake. But if the past is a hint, the shake typically is discontinued around St. Patrick's Day. The same goes for the Shamrock McFlurry.

But it all depends on availability.

If you're lucky, you just might be able to still get one at your local McDonald's -- if supplies haven't run out.