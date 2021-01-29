McDonald's Grants Workers Paid Time Off to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Employees at McDonald''s corporate and at corporate-owned stores in the United States will be given four hours of paid time to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Chicago-based company announced Friday.

In a statement, McDonald's said it won't require crew members at its corporate-owned restaurants to be vaccinated, but will encourage vaccinations and connect employees with trusted experts to answer questions they have regarding the vaccine.

"Vaccination is essential in the fight against the pandemic, and we are actively encouraging McDonald’s employees to take this important step," Tiffanie Boyd, U.S. chief people officer with McDonald's USA, said in a news release. "Ensuring widespread availability and access to the vaccine will require extraordinary partnerships between businesses, governments and community and health organizations, and we’re engaging with government officials and our partners to understand where McDonald’s can further support this work."

The incentive isn't available for those employed by McDonald's franchisees.

Other major U.S. companies, such as Dollar General, are also offering financial incentives to encourage workers to get vaccinated.