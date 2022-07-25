Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke with George McCaskey 'two weeks ago' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The city of Chicago introduced three proposals during a press conference to renovate Soldier Field and the Lakefront.

Over the past three weeks, the city has drafted an abundance of renovations to be presented in an attempt to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. An addition to seating capacity and a dome are the main staples of the plan to keep the Bears in town.

The Bears rejected the ideas of the renovation just two days after the city exposed the plan in its entirety.

In a statement from the team reported by the Daily Herald, "The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract."

Nevertheless, Mayor Lightfoot admitted she spoke to Bears chairman George McCaskey around "two weeks ago" addressing the plan. She did not disclose whether or not McCaskey entertained the ideas but mentioned they would be "foolish" not to.

The city's overall selling point is to offer a cheaper, yet lucrative solution to the Bears' desires to leave Soldier Field and build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The city is set on selling the iconic location and their ability to create a unique gameday and fan experience.

The Bears, in contrast to the city's plan, are expected to close on the land they bid on and won back in the fall in the early parts of 2023. The organization mentioned the closing costs take time to finalize.

