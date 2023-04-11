Mayor-Elect Johnson Taps Prominent Names as Inaugural Chairs For Transition Team

Mayor-elect of Chicago Brandon Johnson announced the inaugural chairs for his "Chicago for the People" transition team, tapping 21 prominent Illinois political figures to assist him in his inauguration to the office on May 15.

Among the inaugural chairs are several leaders that were visible backers of Johnson's mayoral campaign, including Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Congresswoman Delia Ramirez and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Illinois' most visible politicians were also named as inaugural chairs, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin headlining the list of names. Durbin notably endorsed Johnson's opponent, Paul Vallas, in the mayoral runoff election.

“I’m honored to have exemplary leaders representing every level of government as inaugural chairs, as we prepare to unite Chicagoans together during this transition period. Our work would not be possible without the leadership and support of our inaugural chairs and I look forward to working together in order to achieve our shared vision for a safer, stronger Chicago," Johnson said in a statement announcing the inaugural chairs for his transition team.

While prevalent city leaders make up most of Johnson's inaugural team, several notable suburban Democrats were also named as chairs, including Congressman Sean Casten and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch.

A full list of leaders named as chairs for Mayor-elect Johnson's inauguration can be found below: