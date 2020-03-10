Masked Man Robs Subway Restaurant Employees at Knifepoint

Police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of robberies at Subway restaurants in Union Ridge and Old Irving Park.

In both robberies, a masked suspect pulled out a “large” knife and demanded money from employees, Chicago police said in a community alert.

One happened at 9:35 p.m. March 5 in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue, police said. Another took place at 7:50 p.m. March 8th in the 4300 block of West Irving Park Road.

The suspect was described as a 16 to 25-year-old male standing 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 and weighing 155-185 pounds. He was wearing black gloves, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.