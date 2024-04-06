Marshmello stuns Chicagoans with surprise performance at popular hotdog stand

Chicagoans were treated to an unexpected performance on Saturday by the world-famous DJ Marshmello.

The renowned electronic music producer held a surprise concert at The Wieners Circle ahead of a planned show at the Aragon Ballroom.

While the concert wasn't announced with much notice, you wouldn't have known it based on the size of the crowd. Scores of people packed Clark Street for the sudden performance.

The Wieners Circle did give a hint on social media ahead of time, so that might explain the massive fan presence.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The crew for @marshmello just put turntables on our roof, what does that mean?! pic.twitter.com/E5UkydHL7v — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) April 6, 2024

In a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the hotdog stand said, "The crew for @marshmello just put turntables on our roof, what does that mean?!"

Known for hits songs including "Silence," "Wolves" and "Happier," the masked artist has captured several No. 1 hits on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. His stage name comes from the white helmet he wears for performances, which resembles a marshmallow.