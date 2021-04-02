Lincoln Park

Mariano's Founder to Open New Kitchen, Grocery Store in Lincoln Park

Founder of a major Chicago grocery store chain, Bob Mariano, is set to open a new kitchen and grocery store this summer for shoppers in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Dom's Kitchen & Market is scheduled to open in June, providing North Side residents with the first of possibly dozens of fresh markets catering to people looking to dine and shop.

“If you look at what has happened in the years since we did Mariano’s, the customer has changed,” said Mariano. “People are looking for easy, quick, fun, poised to go and get food.”

Located at 3730 N. Halsted St., his new marketplace will feature food stations, a dining area and grocery store, according to the company.

The dining area, located in the center of the store will feature the following sections open from breakfast through dinner: The Kitchen, Charcuterie, The Brew, Wine Library, Pantry and Bakery.

Dom's Kitchen & Market

This article tagged under:

Lincoln Parkmarianoschicago grocery storesdoms kitchen & market
