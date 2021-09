A man was seriously wounded in a shooting near Grant Park Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 26-year-old was in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone fired shots around 2 p.m., striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.