Man Wounded in Shooting at Albany Park Gas Station

A man was shot during an argument Sunday at a gas station in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old was pumping gas about 4 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Montrose Avenue when he got into an argument with four males in a black vehicle, according to Chicago police. There is a BP gas station located at 3201 West Montrose Avenue. The altercation started when one of the males tried to touch the man’s girlfriend.

Someone in the vehicle fired shots, hitting the man in the leg, police said. He drove to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.