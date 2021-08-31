Man Who Stole Urn Containing Ashes of Elmhurst Couple's Baby Sentenced to Prison

A suburban man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing items from an Elmhurst residence, including an urn containing the ashes of the victims’ child.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the 68-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of residential burglary, a felony, earlier this month. Because of his extensive record, he was eligible for more-severe Class X sentencing, according to the press release.

The burglary occurred on Dec. 9, 2019, when police were called to a home on Melrose Street in suburban Elmhurst. The victims reported to officers that several items, including an urn containing the ashes of their infant son, had been stolen from the residence during the burglary.

Police eventually identified the suspect, who was already on parole for a burglary committed in 2014. The suspect was taken into custody and has been in custody at the DuPage County Jail since.

Judge Jeffrey MacKay signed an order at a 2019 bond hearing ordering that the urn be returned to the family, and it is once again in possession of the family, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

“The fact that (the defendant) stole an urn containing the ashes of a deceased infant, which offered absolutely no monetary value to him, demonstrates the utter callousness of his actions and his complete disregard for the sanctity of human life,” Berlin said.

According to authorities, the man will be required to serve at least 50% of the 15-year sentence, with credit given for time served.