Man Wanted For Carjacking 2 Delivery Drivers, Taxi Driver on West Side: Police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly carjacked two food delivery drivers and a taxi on the Near West Side and in Lawndale.

In two of the incidents, he carjacked food delivery drivers at gunpoint after requesting them to a specific location, Chicago police said.

In the other, he took a cab and, at the end of the ride, put a gun to the driver’s back and demanded the car, police said.

The carjackings happened:

about 8:05 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 2400 block of West Van Buren Street;

about 6:50 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 2500 block of West Van Buren Street; and

about 12:14 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 3100 block of West 15th Place.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.