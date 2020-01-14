Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Found Dead By Police

A 49-year-old man wanted for attempted murder was found dead Tuesday afternoon after a self-inflicted gun shot in a Princeton Park home, authorities said.

Chicago police said around 3:30 p.m. the man fled inside a home located in the 9300 block of South Princeton after an attempt to make contact with him.

When Chicago Police set up a perimeter around the residence, they said they heard a single gunshot.

Once officials entered the building, they found him with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information was immediately known.