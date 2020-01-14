Chicago

Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Found Dead By Police

Police found the man dead of a self-inflicted gun shot

By Marco Stendardo

A 49-year-old man wanted for attempted murder was found dead Tuesday afternoon after a self-inflicted gun shot in a Princeton Park home, authorities said.

Chicago police said around 3:30 p.m. the man fled inside a home located in the 9300 block of South Princeton after an attempt to make contact with him.

When Chicago Police set up a perimeter around the residence, they said they heard a single gunshot.

Local

Volcano 3 hours ago

Chicago-Area Couple Stranded by Volcano Now Safely in Philippines

Alderman Ed Burke 4 hours ago

Finance Report: Ald. Ed Burke Spent More Than $400K in Legal Fees in 4th Quarter of 2019

Once officials entered the building, they found him with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

This article tagged under:

Chicagocrimesuicide
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us