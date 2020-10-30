Streeterville

Man Struck by Paintballs in Streeterville Becomes Latest Victim in Series of Attacks

A man was shot with paintballs Thursday night in Streeterville on the Near North Side.

The 33-year-old was on the sidewalk about 10:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East Illinois Street when he “began feeling something striking him all over the body,” according to Chicago police.

The man realized he’d been hit by paintballs and suffered bruising and swelling to his left hand, police said. He declined medical treatment.

He told investigators he didn’t see who shot at him, police said.

The incident is the latest in a series of paintball attacks reported throughout the city since last month. There have been more than 200 paintball shootings reported in Chicago in September and October, according to police records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

