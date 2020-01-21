Man Struck And Killed in Aurora Hit-and-Run: Police

Aurora police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday evening on Aurora's Near West Side.

Authorities responded to reports of a person struck by a car in the 500 block of South River Street around 7 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they said they found a man lying in the roadway.

According to a police statement, Aurora Fire Department paramedics attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

South River Street was temporarily closed between Prairie Street and Second Street as an investigation was underway.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-256-5330 or call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and citizens can remain anonymous.