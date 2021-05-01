Little Village

Man Stabbed to Death in Little Village, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police say a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

According to authorities, a 35-year-old man was discovered lying on a sidewalk in the 2600 block of South Christiana at approximately 1:29 a.m.

The man had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no suspects are currently in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

