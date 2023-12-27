Man stabbed to death at Des Plaines Burger King

Police in suburban Des Plaines are searching for a suspect accused in the stabbing death of a man at a Burger King restaurant Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers were called to the restaurant in the 800 block of South Elmhurst Road just before 6 p.m.

Police said an altercation had left a man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at-large.

Police have requested assistance from the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team. Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public, and believe the incident was isolated in nature.

Anyone with information can call Des Plaines Police at 847-391-5400.