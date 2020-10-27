West Pullman

Man Sitting at Kitchen Table Fatally Shot Through Window in West Pullman

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Julian Williams, 41

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

A man was fatally shot as he sat at a kitchen table Tuesday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 1:45 a.m., the 41-year-old was sitting at a table in the kitchen of a home in the first block of East 121st Place, when shots were fired from outside through a window, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Julian Williams.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

