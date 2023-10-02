Chicago Shootings

Man shot, wounded in West Loop near Fulton Market

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A man was sent to the hospital Sunday night after a shooting in West Loop.

A 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Green St. shortly before 11:30 p.m. when the driver of a passing red sedan fired and shot the man in the face, according to police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

